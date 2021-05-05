COVID Foreign Aid: Why Life-Saving Supplies Are Stuck in Red Tape

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs clarified that ‘no such consignment’ (of 3000 oxygen concentrators) was “presently” pending with Customs authorities, only once the warehouses had started to be cleared up following media furore.

Sources from private agencies involved with the aid distribution process, though, underlined that there is still no clarity about the nodal officers or agencies handling the supplies in states — a request made by central authorities as late as 3 May; distribution based on specific requests made by state governments to state government and private hospitals, and the timeline of distribution.