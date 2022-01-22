COVID-19 Vaccine, Precaution Dose To Be Given 3 Months After Recovery: Centre

The administration of COVID-19 vaccines, including precaution doses, is to be deferred by three months if a beneficiary tests positive for coronavirus, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday, 21 January.

"In case of individuals having lab test proven SARS-2 COVID-19 illness, all COVID vaccination including precaution dose to be be deferred by three months after recovery," the Additional Secretary and Mission Director of the National Health Mission Vikas Sheel wrote in a letter to states and Union territories.

"I request you to kindly direct the concerned officials to take note," the letter added.