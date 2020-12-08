90-Year-Old British Grandma World’s First to Receive Pfizer Shot
On Tuesday, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first person to receive the Pfizer vaccine outside of a trial.
On Tuesday, 8 December, Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old woman from Britain became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial, Reuters reported.
Keenan reportedly received the shot at her local hospital in Coventry, a week before she turns 91.
"I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19," Keenan said, according to Reuters.
“It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.”Margaret Keenan
Mass Vaccination Programme Gets Underway in UK
People across the UK are set to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots on Tuesday as a mass vaccination programme gets underway, in a historic moment dubbed ‘V Day’, BBC reports.
According to the report, around 70 hospital hubs across the country are preparing to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to those over-80, as well as some health and care staff. Last week, the UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer vaccine.
There is now "light at the end of the tunnel", Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, according to BBC.
"We will look back on today, V-day, as a key moment in our fightback against this terrible disease," Hancock reportedly said.
The mass vaccination programme is aimed at protecting the elderly and allowing life to return to normal amid the worldwide pandemic that has lasted for a year now.
Huge Step Forward: Boris Johnson
According to the report, vaccinators will get the shot first themselves in Scotland, while health workers are first in line in Wales and Northern Ireland.
The Guardian reported that people over the age of 80, who already have an outpatient hospital appointment, will be vaccinated while they are there, NHS England said, as will elderly patients being discharged after a hospital stay.
According to PTI, NHS staff worked through the weekend in order for the first vaccinations to take place from Tuesday across 50 shortlisted hubs in the first stage. More hospitals will start vaccinations over the coming weeks and months.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Today marks a huge step forward in the UK’s fight against coronavirus,” adding that it is still important to stick to following rules amid the pandemic.
Professor Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director said, “The NHS has a strong record of delivering large scale vaccination programmes – from the flu jab, HPV vaccine and lifesaving MMR jabs – hardworking staff will once again rise to the challenge to protect the most vulnerable people from this awful disease.”
The UK government has reportedly secured 800,000 doses of the Pfizer jab to begin with, but has placed order for 40 million in total, since two doses are needed.
(With inputs from BBC, The Guardian, Reuters and PTI.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.