COVID-19 Tests: ‘RT-PCR is the Way Forward,’ HC Tells Delhi Govt

"We are of the firm view that RT-PCR is the way forward," the court said while also requesting an expert committee constituted by the Lieutenant Governor to hold a meeting immediately to consider ramping up of RT-PCR testing capacity.

The court directions came during a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra who sought increased COVID-19 testing and speedy results in Delhi.

The court was informed by Director General of Health Services Nutan Mundeja that mobile testing facilities have been started at a few Metro stations.