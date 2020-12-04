PM Modi to Chair All-Party Meet to Discuss COVID Situation Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair Friday’s all-party meeting of floor leaders in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on 4 December to discuss the COVID-19 situation. The meeting will be held virtually and will reportedly begin at 10:30 am.

The meeting comes days after PM Modi held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of states that have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan are expected to attend the meeting, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal, reported PTI.