Vaccine 2nd Phase From 1 March: Who Can Get Jabs? Will It Be Free?
The vaccination will be carried out at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.
India is all set to begin the second phase of vaccinations against the novel coronavirus from 1 March, with people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities eligible to get the jabs.
Making the announcement on Wednesday, 24 February, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that vaccination will also be carried out in private centres in the second phase.
Who can be vaccinated in the second phase? Will it be free of cost?
Here’s what we know till now.
Who is eligible to get the vaccine in second phase?
- Healthcare and frontline workers, who are yet to be vaccinated
- Those above 60 years of age
- People who are above 45 but have comorbidities
Will the vaccination be free of cost?
No. Only those inoculations in government vaccine centres will be free. Those who want to get vaccinated at private centres will have to pay.
How much will I need to pay, if I want to get vaccinated at a private centre?
Javadekar informed that the payable amount will be decided by the health ministry within 3-4 days, as discussions among the government, manufacturers and hospitals are ongoing.
How many centres will carry out inoculations in the second phase?
The inoculations will be carried out in 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.
How many vaccine doses have been administered in India?
According to the Union health ministry, more than 1,21,65,598 vaccine doses have been administered to health and frontline workers so far, who were the first ones to get access to the vaccines.
What are the vaccines that will be available for public?
India’s top drug regulator has given approval to only two vaccines – Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' and Serum Institute of India's 'Covishield'. This will be made available to public in the private centres as well.
Can I choose my vaccine at a private centre?
There is no clarity on this yet. Watch this space for updates.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.