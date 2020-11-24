COVID-19: PM Modi Urges CMs of 8 States to Curb Positivity Rate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 24 November virtually met the chief ministers of eight worst-hit states, to review the coronavirus situation.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised the need for safety and speed in vaccination distribution.

“Safety is as important as speed for us, whichever vaccine India will give to its citizens will be safe on all scientific standards. Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working cold storage facilities,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.