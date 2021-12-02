2 Omicron Variant COVID Cases Reported in India, Both From Karnataka: Health Min
The government has also reportedly added that contact tracing is being done and there is no need to panic.
Two cases of COVID-19's Omicron variant have been reported in India so far, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, on Thursday, 2 December at a press conference held in New Delhi.
Both cases have been found in Karnataka, and in males aged 46 and 66 years. Contact tracing is being done, government authorities said at the press conference, adding public need not panic.
Meanwhile, Karnataka officials in a press conference confirmed that two primary contacts of the 46-year-old patient has tested positive for the virus. Three secondary contacts of the patient too have tested positive. Meaning, a total of seven patients have tested positive for the virus, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.
It is assumed that they too have contracted the same variant, the official said. However, it was not clarified whether the samples of primary and secondary contacts were genome sequenced to detect the variant.
Karnataka Cases had Many Primary and Secondary Contacts
The 46-year-old male had arrived in India from South Africa in the third week of November. He was declared COVID positive on 22 November. The patient had 13 primary contacts and 205 secondary contacts.
The five have tested positive from these contacts.
Meanwhile, 66-year-old's primary and secondary contacts were 24 and 240 respectively. All these contacts have tested negative, the BBMP commissioner said. The 66-year-old later tested negative for the virus and was asymptomatic. He has left Bengaluru to travel to Dubai on 27 November.
'Mild Variant of the Virus'
Further, the Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary has said that all Omicron-related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far.
"In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied," Lav Agarwal added.
VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog, according to ANI, stressed on "increased COVID-19 vaccine uptake" as the "need of the hour" and said "do not delay in getting fully vaccinated."
Omicron variant has been dubbed 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization (WHO).
