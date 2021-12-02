2 Omicron Variant COVID Cases Reported in India, Both From Karnataka: Health Min

Two cases of COVID-19's Omicron variant have been reported in India so far, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, on Thursday, 2 December at a press conference held in New Delhi.

Both cases have been found in Karnataka, and in males aged 46 and 66 years. Contact tracing is being done, government authorities said at the press conference, adding public need not panic.

Meanwhile, Karnataka officials in a press conference confirmed that two primary contacts of the 46-year-old patient has tested positive for the virus. Three secondary contacts of the patient too have tested positive. Meaning, a total of seven patients have tested positive for the virus, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

It is assumed that they too have contracted the same variant, the official said. However, it was not clarified whether the samples of primary and secondary contacts were genome sequenced to detect the variant.