WATCH: Is India Ready for the Omicron Variant? We Speak to Dr Srinath Reddy

With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 confirmed to have reached India after two cases were detected in Karnataka, The Quint speaks to Dr K Srinath Reddy, the president of the Public Health Foundation of India.

As concern spreads across the country and questions are asked about more suspected cases, Dr Reddy will discuss the variant and India's strategy going forward.

Catch him live on The Quint as he discusses what we know about Omicron so far, the vaccines, the possibility of breakthrough infections and whether there is a need for booster doses.

(Photo: The Quint)

Also on the table for discussion will be vaccines for children, and the biggest question: Will Omicron lead to COVID-19 turning endemic?

Watch him live on The Quint for this and more!

