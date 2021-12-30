India Reports 13,154 New COVID-19 Cases, Omicron Infections Rise to 961
India recorded 13,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, 30 December, taking the country's active caseload to 82,402, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) indicated.
The total vaccine doses administered as of Thursday were 143.83 crore.
Meanwhile, India's Omicron cases have increased to 961, as per the MoHFW. Of those, the number of people who have recovered is 320.
In view of the steep rise in the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai said that Section 144 has been imposed in the city starting from 30 December until 7 January 2022.
Maha CM to Chair COVID-19 Task Force Meeting
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will chair a virtual meeting of the COVID-19 Task Force today, news agency ANI reported.
50 Out of 70 Omicron Patients at Delhi Hospital Discharged
Dr Suresh Kumar from LNJP-MD in Delhi has said that a total of 70 Omicron patients have been admitted to LNJP till 30 December, out of which 50 patients have been discharged.
"Most of the patients are asymptomatic; only 4 out of the 70 patients had a mild fever, throat infection, weakness, loose motion," Kumar added, ANI reported.
Delhi Police Officer Tests Positive for Omicron
In Delhi Police's first case of Omicron, a senior police officer, who had gone to London to extradite an alleged international drug supplier, tested positive for the variant, NDTV reported.
People With No Travel History Found Infected With Omicron: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has said that people with no travel history have been found infected with Omicron. "It means it's gradually spreading in community," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Meanwhile, he said that out of the 200 COVID cases in Delhi hospitals, 102 people belonged to the city, whereas 98 were from outside.
