Four More Omicron Cases Detected in Delhi, National Tally at 77
After Wednesday’s cases, the national tally now stands at 77, as per data compiled across states.
Four more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were detected in Delhi, taking the tally to 10. Out of the 10, one patient has been discharged, while nine are still admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told news agency ANI that none of them is a severe case.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra has the largest Omicron tally, after it recorded four more cases of the new variant on Wednesday, taking its toll to 32.
It is followed by Rajasthan with 17 cases of the new variant, Delhi with 10 such infections, Kerala with five, Gujarat with four, Karnataka three, Telangana two, and one each in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Tamil Nadu.
Both, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu had reported their first Omicron cases on Wednesday.
In Tamil Nadu, a 47-year-old man who had arrived from Nigeria had tested positive for the Omicron variant.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron cases will soon exceed Delta and become the dominant variant globally, while the authorities continue to determine exactly how contagious the variant is and how effective existing vaccines are against it.
