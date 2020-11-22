COVID-19: Moderna to Charge $25-$37 Per Dose for its Vaccine

Talking about the deal with the European Commission, an EU official said that they wanted to reach a deal with Moderna for the supply of millions of doses of its vaccine for a price below $25 per dose.

Bancel said that nothing has been finalised yet, but the deal with the EU commission is almost done.

“We want to deliver to Europe and are in constructive talks,” Bancel added.

The biotech company released an interim analysis on Monday, which said that based on a study of 95 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections, the vaccine candidate had been found to have an efficacy of 94.5 percent.

Moderna will now apply to the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, for emergency-use authorisation in the coming weeks, the report further said.