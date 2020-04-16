COVID-19 Lockdown Takes a Toll on Farmers: Ground Reports

The nationwide lockdown announced to curb the spread of COVID-19, has been extended till 3 May as confirmed cases cross 12,000 in India. The lockdown has taken a toll on farmers across the nation. The Quint spoke to some of the farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to understand their concerns.

Farmers say that the biggest problem they are facing now is that their crops are ready but they are not being able to harvest or sell them because of the lockdown.

Abhishek Kumar, a farmer from Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh said the wheat in his field is now ready to be cut but he is not able to get labourers to harvest the crop and if he decides to arrange a harvester to harvest his crops, then there is no fodder left for the animals.

“We farmers are having a lot of trouble. If we cut the wheat somehow, it will remain in our field, because it is neither being purchased in private, nor is the government buying it yet.”
Abhishek Kumar, Farmer from Sonbhadra

Rajesh, a resident of Varanasi, had planted papayas in his field. He said that he is unable to pluck the papayas and sell them in the market amid lockdown. Rajesh added that farmers like him are not getting any help from the government.

Ajay Kumar Maurya of Varanasi has planted eggplants in his field. He says that all his crop will eventually rot because he is getting neither fertilisers nor manure in the market to sustain his crops.

Ramkaran, a farmer from Shahjahanpur, told The Quint that he is having a lot of trouble with the lockdown because he is neither able to take care of the crop in his field nor sustain his family.

“The market is closed. Basic groceries or medicines are also not available. Our crops are ready but how do we harvest and sell the crops amid the lockdown?”
Ramkaran, Farmer from Shahjahanpur

Ajay Patel, a farmer from Fatehpur, planted wheat in his field. When he was unable to arrange labourers for harvesting, he decided to use a harvester. In the process, the field caught fire and about acres were burnt. He said that his family is now on the verge of starving.

These farmers urge the governments to help them harvest and sell their crops. Manohar Jagirdar, a farmer from Bhopal, appealed to the government, “The crops are ready. I urge the government to buy these crops as soon as possible so that the farmers do not face further problems and their crops aren’t ruined.”

