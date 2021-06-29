37,566 New COVID Cases, Less Than 40k for First Time in 102 Days
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Tuesday, 29 June, reported 37,566 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,03,16,897. The death toll increased by 907 to 3,97,637.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,52,659 active cases across the country, while 2,93,66,601 patients have been discharged so far, with 56,994 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
- India has reported less than 40,000 daily new cases after 102 days, with the recovery rate having increased to 96.87%, the Health Ministry said
- On Monday, the country reported 46,148 new COVID-19 cases
- A total of 40,81,39,287 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 28 June, according to ICMR
17.68 Lakh Samples Tested for COVID on Monday: ICMR
A total of 40,81,39,287 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 28 June, of which 17,68,008 samples were tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
India Reports Less Than 40k New Cases After 102 Days: Health Ministry
The Union Health Ministry pointed out that India has reported less than 40,000 daily new cases after 102 days. The recovery rate has also increased to 96.87 percent.
India Reports 37,566 New COVID Cases
India on Tuesday reported 37,566 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,03,16,897. The death toll increased by 907 to 3,97,637.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,52,659 active cases across the country, while 2,93,66,601 patients have been discharged so far, with 56,994 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.