COVID: Amid Omicron Scare, Kejriwal Urges PM Modi to Halt International Flights
India should not delay curbs on international flights, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the scare over COVID variant Omicron.
According to South African health authorities, the Omicron COVID-19 variant – classified as posing a "very high" global risk by the World Health Organisation (WHO) – is leading to extremely low rate of hospitalisation and has not resulted in any deaths so far.
The B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19, or 'Omicron' was first reported in South Africa on 24 November 2021.
Amid concerns over the emergence of the new variant, a 32-year-old resident of Mumbai's Dombivli, who arrived from South Africa via Delhi on 24 November, tested COVID-positive upon arrival. However, the Mayor of Mumbai on Tuesday said that there is no case of Omicron in the city yet.
According to World Health Organization, it is not yet clear whether 'Omicron' is more transmissible or severe compared to Delta
The Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a "very high" global risk where COVID-19 surges could have "severe consequences", WHO said on Monday, 29 November
All international travellers will be mandated to submit 14 days' travel details and upload a negative RT-PCR test report on the Air Suvidha portal before crossing the national borders from Wednesday, 1 December
Travellers from “at-risk” countries will have to go undergo a mandatory 7-day quarantine, even if they test negative for the virus
So far, the variant has been detected in at least 12 countries
In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal, wrote: "Several countries have restricted flights from Omicron-affected nations. Why are we delaying? In the first wave too, we had delayed the ban on flights. Most international flights land in Delhi....and the city gets affected the most. PM Sahib, please stop the flights."
Mild Symptoms, Get Better on Their Own: Doctor Who Alerted Scientists About Omicron
The new variant Omicron does not have the same symptoms as seen in the Delta variant, the doctor who alerted government scientists has told NDTV.
Mild symptoms like fatigue and body ache have been reported but there are no complaints of stuffy noise and patients who contracted the new strain don't seem to have high temperatures, she added.
Dr Angelique Coetzee, the chairperson of the South African Medical Association, said that people shouldn't panic and see a doctor even if they suspect they have contracted Omicron. "These symptoms get better on their own," she said.
Resident of Chandigarh Tests Positive for COVID After Return From South Africa
A 39-year-old male resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 36 has tested positive for COVID-19 after his return from South Africa, although his RT-PCR report was negative on arrival, reports The Indian Express.
He was quarantined at home on his arrival in Chandigarh and as per protocol, was tested again on Monday, after which the Health Department confirmed that he has tested positive.
One of his family members and a domestic help also tested positive.
