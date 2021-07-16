COVID-19: PM Modi to Chair Virtual Meet with CMs of 6 States Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually meet with chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Maharashtra on Friday, 16 July. These states have shown a rise on COVID infections.

India on Thursday, 15 July, reported 41,806 new coronavirus cases. The death toll increased by 581, taking the total deaths in the country to 4,11,989.

According to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday, there were currently 4,32,041 active cases across the country, while 3,01,43,850 patients had been discharged.