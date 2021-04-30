COVID Numbers Spike by 225% in Kerala Post Election Season

The triage system - of demarcating patients into categories A, B and C - has been the backbone of resource allocation in Kerala that begins at the primary health centres and is monitored in the war rooms. The state has been using a standard method of early detection, segregation of persons based on home quarantine, those in need of COVID centres and others who need to be hospitalised. Medical facilities such as certain medicines, oxygen, ventilators and others are being ramped up based on the infrastructure in every district.

Data on patients, beds and the available resources is being updated every four hours at these district level-nerve centres. Even medical oxygen stock will be included in the Covid Jagratha portal soon, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.

The state-run medical colleges in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram that are seeing the highest numbers in the state are looking at doubling their ICU beds.

Several private hospitals have extended their wards further for the coronavirus patients, as the state government has asked them to reserve at least 25% of the beds.