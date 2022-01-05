Amid COVID Spike, Karnataka Imposes Weekend Curfew, Schools Shut for 2 Weeks
The government also imposed a night curfew from 10 am on Wednesday, 5 January, till 5 am on Wednesday, 19 January.
The Karnataka government on Tuesday, 4 January, announced weekend curfew effective this weekend, from 10 pm on Friday, 7 January, till 5 am on Monday, 10 January, across the State.
Considering the steep increase in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government has also imposed a night curfew for two weeks and will come into effect from 10 am on Wednesday, 5 January, till 5 am on Wednesday, 19 January.
All offices will function 5 days a week during this period.
The order issued by the government said that the number of patients in the State are getting doubled in less than 3 days with a total of 2,053 cases as on Wednesday, 4 January. The government has advised strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and has urged citizens to ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
In Bengaluru Urban district, all schools and colleges, except class 10th, 11th and 12th, and Para Medical colleges, will remain closed with effect from Thursday, 6 January. All restaurants and bars will function with 50 percent capacity and entry will be allowed only to fully-vaccinated people.
All cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres to also operate with 50 percent seating capacity.
As per the new guideline, marriage functions are permitted to be conducted with not more 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
Additionally, the order stated, “There shall be intensive surveillance at the border of Kerala and Maharashtra as per the prevailing circular/guidelines issued by Department of Health and family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka. The same guidelines are extended to State of Goa. The checks are on all modes of transports that is air, train and road.”
All rallies and protests in Karnataka are also prohibited during this period, as per the COVID-19 order.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.