26,041 Fresh COVID Cases, 276 Deaths Reported in India in the Past 24 Hours

India on Monday, 27 September, reported 26,041 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the country's case tally to 3,36,78,786. India also reported 276 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total death toll to 4,47,194.

A total of 29,621 people also recovered from COVID-19 during this period.

As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, the country has 2,99,620 active cases at present. And as many as 3,29,31,972 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

Meanwhile, India has vaccinated 38,18,362 people in the last 24 hours, taking the total vaccination count to 86.01 crore.

Of the 26,041 cases and 276 deaths, 15,951 cases and 165 deaths were reported from Kerala.