COVID: India Reports 2,35,532 Fresh Cases, 871 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 13.39%
India recorded 2,35,532 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, 29 January, according to the Union Health Ministry.
That is a slight decline from the previous day's numbers of 2,51,209.
The country did, however, see 871 COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours, as compared to the 627 deaths that were recorded on Friday, 28 January.
Out of these 871 deaths, 258 of them are backlog deaths from Kerala, while 613 of them are new casualties from Friday.
The daily positivity rate has reduced to 13.39 percent, while the number of active cases in the country is at 20,04,333.
With 103 deaths, Maharashtra witnessed the sharpest spike in daily COVID deaths on Friday, 29 January.
Delhi recorded 4,044 fresh COVID cases (compared to 4,291 on Thursday), while Mumbai recorded 1,312 of the same (compared to 1,384 on Thursday).
Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, will conduct a virtual review of the COVID situation in five states, namely Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.
Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, will conduct a virtual review of the COVID situation in five states, namely Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.
Among other things, he is expected to focus on the public health preparedness response measures being taken by the states with respect to the spread of the Omicron variant.
The review is supposed to commence by 3 pm.
On Friday, 29 January, Mandaviya had held high-level meetings with the health ministers of southern states and union territories.
West Bengal Reports 3,805 Cases
West Bengal reported 3,805 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 28 January, with the capital, Kolkata, accounting for 481 of the total cases in the state.
The state's tally has increased to 19,86,667.
The positivity rate is currently at 6.15 percent.
Maharashtra Records Highest Deaths Since October
With 103 deaths, Maharashtra witnessed the sharpest spike in daily COVID deaths, and recorded 24,948 new infections on Friday, slightly less than Thursday's numbers (25,425).
The positivity rate of the state was at 10.32 per cent, about 5 points less than the national average (15.88 per cent).
It also recorded 110 fresh Omicron cases. The total number of Omicron patients in the state is now 3,040.
