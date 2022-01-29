COVID: India Reports 2,35,532 Fresh Cases, 871 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 13.39%

India recorded 2,35,532 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, 29 January, according to the Union Health Ministry.

That is a slight decline from the previous day's numbers of 2,51,209.

The country did, however, see 871 COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours, as compared to the 627 deaths that were recorded on Friday, 28 January.

Out of these 871 deaths, 258 of them are backlog deaths from Kerala, while 613 of them are new casualties from Friday.

The daily positivity rate has reduced to 13.39 percent, while the number of active cases in the country is at 20,04,333.