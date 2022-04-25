COVID-19: India Reports 2,541 New Cases, 30 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 0.84%
The number of active infections rose to 16,522.
India on Monday, 25 April, reported 2,541 new COVID-19 cases – slightly down from Sunday's numbers – with the number of active infections rising to 16,522.
As many as 30 deaths were also reported, taking the total death toll to 5,22,223, while the daily positivity rate stands at 0.84 percent.
Meanwhile, 187.71 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Delhi on Sunday reported 1,083 new COVID-19 cases, 812 recoveries, and one death.
The active cases in the national capital rose to 3,975 on Sunday, while the positivity rate stands at 4.48 percent.
India on Sunday had reported 2,593 new COVID-19 cases. As many as 44 deaths were also recorded, taking the death toll to 5,22,193, government data on Sunday showed.
