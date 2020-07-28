COVID-19: In a First, Grand Hajj Symposium Held Virtually

According to information shared by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Media, the pilgrimage this year is limited to citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia, who meet preset conditions and have been subjected to quarantine procedures.

Individuals from 160 nationalities residing in the Kingdom have been selected to perform the Hajj. The number of pilgrims for this year’s Hajj has been dramatically reduced to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to.

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, H.E. Dr. Muhammad Saleh bin Taher Benten, said “a treasure trove of Prophetic teachings, that embody a holistic approach to disease prevention and treatment” had been presented through the various papers at the symposium.

“Despite the global health conditions that are sweeping the world due to the extensive outbreak of the Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been keen that the fifth pillar of Islam be performed in safety, health, safety and under by those chosen to perform Hajj this year,” he added.