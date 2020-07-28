COVID-19: In a First, Grand Hajj Symposium Held Virtually
The Hajj symposium is a cultural and scientific meeting held annually in holy city of Makkah during the Hajj season.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Monday, 27 July hosted the annual Grand Hajj Symposium virtually for the first time due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. The symposium is a cultural and scientific meet, held every year in the city of Makkah during Hajj season, and is widely attended by notables from across the world.
A number of Saudi ministers and government officials, as well as scholars, doctors and consultants from across the Islamic world were in attendance at the 45th annual Symposium titled ‘Public Health Rules and their Scientific Applications in Light of the Prophet’s Guidelines and Practices’.
Hajj pilgrims are reportedly undergoing their fourth and last day of preventative hotel isolation in Makkah on Tuesday and will start to head to the holy site of Mina to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage at night.
According to information shared by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Media, the pilgrimage this year is limited to citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia, who meet preset conditions and have been subjected to quarantine procedures.
Individuals from 160 nationalities residing in the Kingdom have been selected to perform the Hajj. The number of pilgrims for this year’s Hajj has been dramatically reduced to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to.
Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, H.E. Dr. Muhammad Saleh bin Taher Benten, said “a treasure trove of Prophetic teachings, that embody a holistic approach to disease prevention and treatment” had been presented through the various papers at the symposium.
“Despite the global health conditions that are sweeping the world due to the extensive outbreak of the Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been keen that the fifth pillar of Islam be performed in safety, health, safety and under by those chosen to perform Hajj this year,” he added.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.