COVID-Impacted Economy May See Gradual Recovery: RBI Guv

The recovery of the Indian economy reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be gradual, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday, 16 September.

Addressing the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting, the central bank chief said that the country is still reeling under the impact of COVID-19 and will gradually return to its normal path of growth.

He, however, said that things have considerably improved in the second quarter after the adverse impact the pandemic had on economic activity in the first quarter.