COVID-19: How Have Things Changed for Delhi Hospitals in a Month?

The ICU of a private hospital in Delhi on 31 July is in stark contrast to how it was on 15 June.

In the month of June, the national capital was struggling to accommodate the rising infections and deaths, with a number of reports on ICU beds running out, people dying due to lack of care and signs of an overwhelmed healthcare system.

After witnessing a single-day spike of almost 4,000 on 23 June, Delhi recorded only 1,379 cases on 6 July. Since then, the city seems to be oscillating near 1,000 cases, registering a steady decline from the daily case-count a month ago, even as testing has increased.