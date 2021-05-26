COVID-19: Has Industrial Oxygen Spurred Record Black Fungus Cases?

From less than 100 cases a year, India has reported about 10,000 cases of the deadly mucormycosis, or 'black fungus', in just a few months amid the massive second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctors and health experts are on a hunt to find out what could be driving the unprecedented surge in black fungus cases.

From steroid and iron theories to mask and zinc theories, the medical fraternity is exploring all the factors that could have triggered the infections, not just in COVID patients but also in those who have recovered from the disease.

Is there a correlation between the quality of the industrial oxygen used and the spike in the otherwise rare infection? We speak with experts.