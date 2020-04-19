‘COVID Doesn’t See Religion, We’re All in This Together’: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday, 19 April, to say that coronavirus does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders and hence our response to the crisis should be rooted in unity and brotherhood.
“COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together,” PMO tweeted.
The tweet comes as India prepares to enter the second phase of Lockdown 2.0. The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March for 21 days in a bid to combat the coronavirus endemic.
While extending the lockdown till 3 May, the prime minister declared that select activities will open up from 20 April in identified areas.
