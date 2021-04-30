India Reports Highest Spike With 3.86 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases

India on Friday, 30 April reported 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,498 deaths, and 2,97,540 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stand at 1,87,62,976.

Meanwhile, as chaos over the unavailability of vaccines and crumbling health infrastructure continues, over 2.28 crore people have registered for phase 3 of the vaccination drive in less than 48 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Earlier on Friday, an assistance flight sent by the US arrived in Delhi on Friday morning carrying oxygen concentrators, oxygen generation units, PPE, vaccine manufacturing supplies, and rapid diagnostic test kits, among other things.