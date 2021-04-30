India Reports Highest Spike With 3.86 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases
India on Friday, 30 April reported 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,498 deaths, and 2,97,540 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stand at 1,87,62,976.
Meanwhile, as chaos over the unavailability of vaccines and crumbling health infrastructure continues, over 2.28 crore people have registered for phase 3 of the vaccination drive in less than 48 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Earlier on Friday, an assistance flight sent by the US arrived in Delhi on Friday morning carrying oxygen concentrators, oxygen generation units, PPE, vaccine manufacturing supplies, and rapid diagnostic test kits, among other things.
- The third phase of vaccination is scheduled to begin from 1 May for citizens in the age group of 18-44 years
- Mumbai has stopped vaccination for three days due to unavailability of vaccines
- Over 15.2 crore doses of vaccines have ben administered so far, according to the Health Ministry data
57-Member Naval Medical Team Deployed to Ahmedabad
A 57-member Naval Medical Team, consisting of four doctors, seven nurses, 26 paramedics, and 20 supporting staff were deputed to Ahmedabad. It will be deployed at 'PM Cares COVID Hospital', set up to manage the COVID crisis, the Indian Navy said. Initial deployment is for tow months, which would be extended if required.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Recovers from COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted to say that he has recovered from COVID-19. He had tested positive on 14 April.
Fake Remdesivir Racket Busted in Uttarakhand
The Delhi Police Crime Branch conducted raids in Haridwar, Roorkee and Kotdwar and busted an illegal factory being used for manufacturing fake Remdesivir injections, ANI reported.
At least 5 people, including the kingpin, have reportedly been arrested. They used to sell the injections at Rs 25,000 per piece.
