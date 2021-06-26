India Reports 48,698 New COVID Cases, 1,183 More Deaths: Govt
Fifty-one cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 have been found in 12 states across India with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of caseload at 22, according to the government, reported PTI.
India reported 48,698 new COVID-19 cases, 64,818 recoveries, and 1,183 deaths on Saturday, as per the Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,01,83,143
Total recoveries: 2,91,93,085
Death toll: 3,94,493
Active cases: 5,95,565
51 Cases of Delta Plus Variant Detected in 12 States in India: Govt
51 cases of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus detected across 12 states in India, with Maharashtra reporting highest number of cases at 22, said the government.
Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 180 Million
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 180 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.90 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
