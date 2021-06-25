India Sees Over 51k Fresh COVID Cases, 1,329 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs
Catch all live updates of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
India on Friday, 25 June, reported 51,667 new COVID-19 cases and 1,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
The total case load of India now stands at 3,01,34,445, with the death toll reaching at 3,93,310. Total recoveries in India stand at 2,91,28,267.
Meanwhile, 30,79,48,744 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said.
- Delhi on Thursday reported 109 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate 0.14 percent, and eight deaths
- After unlocking, Maharashtra is seeing a rise in cases in several districts
India Reports Over 51k Fresh COVID Cases
India on Friday, 25 June, reported 51,667 new COVID-19 cases and 1,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. This takes the total in India to 3,01,34,445, while the death toll has risen to 3,93,310.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.