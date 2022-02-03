COVID-19: India Reports Marginal Rise With 1.7 Lakh New Cases, 1,008 Deaths

India logged 1,72,433 new coronavirus cases (6.8 percent higher than Wednesday), 2,59,107 recoveries, and 1,008 deaths on Thursday, 3 February.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 15,33,921. So far, 167.87 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

The daily positivity rate rose marginally to 10.99 percent from Wednesday's 9.26 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 14.15 percent.