COVID-19: India Reports Marginal Rise With 1.7 Lakh New Cases, 1,008 Deaths
India logged 1,72,433 new coronavirus cases (6.8 percent higher than Wednesday), 2,59,107 recoveries, and 1,008 deaths on Thursday, 3 February.
The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 15,33,921. So far, 167.87 crore vaccine doses have been administered.
The daily positivity rate rose marginally to 10.99 percent from Wednesday's 9.26 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 14.15 percent.
Delhi reported 3,028 new cases – 345 more than Tuesday (2,683), 27 fatalities, and 4,679 recoveries on Wednesday.
Mumbai has lifted night curfew and eased other restrictions, while the city recorded 803 new cases and seven COVID-related deaths on Wednesday.
Indian Cricketers Test COVID-Positive
Batsmen Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, and fast bowler Navdeep Saini have tested positive for COVID-19. They will remain in isolation till complete recovery is attained, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed on Thursday.
BCCI added that the All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing.
