India's Daily COVID-19 Cases Dip to 1.67 Lakh, 1192 Deaths Reported
As India witnessed a decline in COVID-19 cases, the country logged 1,67,059 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 1 February. A total of 1,192 deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported.
The daily positivity rate stood at 11.69 percent, while the active cases have dropped to 17,43,059.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra government on late Monday night announced new guidelines for easing COVID-19 restrictions for districts administered with 90 percent of single-dose and 70 percent of the double dose of vaccination for 18 years or above.
Delhi, on Monday, reported 2,779 new cases, while Mumbai recorded 960 cases
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended ban on rallies till 11 February, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak
Maharashtra Govt Relaxes COVID Curbs for High-Vaccination Districts
All tourist spots that are ticketed to remain open as per regular timings with online ticketing in the state. All visitors should be necessarily be fully vaccinated.
Amusement theme parks to remain operational with 50 percent of the operational capacity.
Beaches, gardens, parks to remain open as per timings fixed by the local authorities.
Swimming pools, Water-parks to remain open with 50 percent capacity.
Restaurants, Theaters, Natyagrihas may remain operational as per timings to be decided by DDMA with 50 percent capacity.
Bhajans and all other local, cultural, and other folk entertainment programs to be allowed with 50 percent capacity of the hall/ pandal.
Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Full Approval From US FDA
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday gave full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for people age 18 and older, making it the second fully approved vaccine for the virus.
Nearly 75 million people have already received Moderna's two-dose vaccine in the United States, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
India Reports 1.67 Lakh COVID-19 Cases
