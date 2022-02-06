COVID-19: India Detects 1.07 Lakh Cases, 865 Deaths

India reported in decline in daily cases, recording 1,07,474 new infections 2,13,246 recoveries and 865 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active cases in the country stand at 12,25,011and the positivity rate is calculated to be 7.42%.

Meanwhile, educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh for classes nine and above, as well as all degree colleges, are slated to resume functioning with adherence to COVID-19 protocol, from Monday, 7 February, as per a state government notice.