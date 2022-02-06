COVID-19: India Detects 1.07 Lakh Cases, 865 Deaths
India reported in decline in daily cases, recording 1,07,474 new infections 2,13,246 recoveries and 865 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases in the country stand at 12,25,011and the positivity rate is calculated to be 7.42%.
Meanwhile, educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh for classes nine and above, as well as all degree colleges, are slated to resume functioning with adherence to COVID-19 protocol, from Monday, 7 February, as per a state government notice.
Delhi prisons resume physical 'mulaqat' of inmates with family/friends
India recorded 1,27,952 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
The Delhi prisons have started allowing physical 'mulaqat' (meeting) of inmates with family and friends as cases of COVID-19 have come down.
UP Schools for Class 9 and Above, Degree Colleges to Reopen on Monday
