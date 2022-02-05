In Small Decline, India Logs 1.27 Lakh COVID-19 Cases & 1,059 Deaths

As the Omicron-propelled third COVID-19 wave in India moves past its peak, the country recorded 1,27,952 new COVID-19 cases – a small decline from Friday's 1.49 lakh cases – and 1,059 deaths on Saturday, 5 February.

The daily positivity rate has dropped to 7.98 percent, while the number of active cases stands at 13,31,648.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday permitted the reopening of schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and gyms in Delhi.

Further, the duration of night curfew has been reduced by one hour (between 11 pm and 5 am) in the national capital.