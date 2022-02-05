In Small Decline, India Logs 1.27 Lakh COVID-19 Cases & 1,059 Deaths
Catch all the live coronavirus-related updates here.
As the Omicron-propelled third COVID-19 wave in India moves past its peak, the country recorded 1,27,952 new COVID-19 cases – a small decline from Friday's 1.49 lakh cases – and 1,059 deaths on Saturday, 5 February.
The daily positivity rate has dropped to 7.98 percent, while the number of active cases stands at 13,31,648.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday permitted the reopening of schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and gyms in Delhi.
Further, the duration of night curfew has been reduced by one hour (between 11 pm and 5 am) in the national capital.
Single drivers in cars will now be exempted from wearing a mask in Delhi
India crossed the mark of 5 lakh cumulative COVID deaths on Friday
Maharashtra reported 13,840 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while Delhi logged 2,272 new infections
The Karnataka government on Friday eased the COVID-19 restrictions, allowing gyms, cinema halls, swimming pools, and yoga centres to function with full capacity
In Small Decline, India Sees 1.27 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases
India recorded 1,27,952 new COVID-19 cases – a small decline from Friday's 1.49 lakh cases – and 1,059 deaths on Saturday.
The daily positivity rate has dropped to 7.98 percent, while the number of active cases stands at 13,31,648.
Expert Panel Recommends Sputnik's Single-Shot COVID Vaccine for DCGI Approval: Report
The Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has recommended to the drug regulator to grant the emergency use authorisation of Russia's Sputnik Light one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.