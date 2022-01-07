'India Completes 150 Cr Vaccinations, 90% Population Has Got 1st Dose': PM Modi

As COVID-19 cases in the country show an exponential surge, India on Friday, 7 January recorded 1,17,100 fresh coronavirus cases, significantly higher than the 90,928 cases on Thursday, 6 January.

302 deaths due to the viral disease were reported in the last 24 hours.

Further, India has confirmed 3,007 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant from 27 states and Union territories so far.