'India Completes 150 Cr Vaccinations, 90% Population Has Got 1st Dose': PM Modi
As COVID-19 cases in the country show an exponential surge, India on Friday, 7 January recorded 1,17,100 fresh coronavirus cases, significantly higher than the 90,928 cases on Thursday, 6 January.
302 deaths due to the viral disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
Further, India has confirmed 3,007 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant from 27 states and Union territories so far.
The active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 3,71,363, while the positivity rate is 7.74 percent
Delhi recorded 15,097 cases on Thursday, while Maharashtra reported 36, 265 cases
Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot tested COVID-positive with mild symptoms on Thursday. Previously, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had tested positive for coronavirus.
Several states have announced COVID curbs in light of the rise in cases
'Healthcare Workers Exposed to COVID Must Keep Working': Delhi Hospital Tells Staff
Health workers exposed to COVID-positive patients will need to continue working and must keep an eye out for any symptoms of the viral disease, Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital has told its staff, as per an NDTV report.
Calcutta HC Allows Ganga Sagar Mela, Forms 3-Member Committee To Oversee Compliance Of COVID Norms
The Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed the West Bengal government to hold this year's Gangasagar Mela amid a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.
It has ordered the constitution of a three-member committee that will ensure that COVID-19 protocol is followed during the event.
DDMA Issues Notice Over Non-Adherence to COVID Guidelines by Shops, Malls
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday sent a notice to the relevant authorities, noting that the COVID-19 curbs for shops, malls, and weekly market was not being properly followed.
"Shops are open without following odd-even the system. Further, it is also being observed that more than one weekly market per day per zone are functioning," the DDMA has noted.
"All District Magistrates, Municipal Corporations, shall carry out the exercise of numbering of all shops under their jurisdiction within 24 hours and shall ensure that shops or establishments are open strictly as per odd-even system," the government stated in the notice.
India Has Administered 150 Crore Vaccines: PM Modi
"India has reached the historic milestone of administering 150 crore vaccine today," Prime Minister Modi said on Friday.
"Over 90 percent of India's eligible population has at least got one dose of the vaccine. In just 5 days, over 1.5 crore children aged between 15-17 have been received their first dose," he said.
The statements were made as the PM inaugurated the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata.
