As Cases Decline, India Logs 19,968 New COVID-19 Infections & 673 Deaths
Catch all the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic here.
Amid a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, India recorded 19,968 new coronavirus cases and 673 deaths due to the viral disease on Sunday, 20 February.
India's recovery rate stands at 98.28 percent, and the number of active cases has declined to 2,24,187.
India's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 1.68 percent, as per Health Ministry data released on Sunday
Delhi logged 635 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while Mumbai saw 201 new infections
Over 80 percent of India's adult population is now vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday
Centre Slams Media Reports on Underreporting of COVID-19 Deaths
"There has been a media report published related to IPOs proposed to be issued by LIC, where in mentioning the details of policies and claims settled by LIC, a speculative and biased interpretation has been made that the COVID-19 related mortalities could be more than those recorded officially. It is clarified that these reports are speculative and baseless," the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a press release on Saturday.
"While claims settled by LIC relate to Life insurance policies taken by policy holders for deaths due to all causes, but the news reports conclude that this would imply Covid deaths were underreported. A flawed interpretation like this is not based on facts and highlights the bias of the author. It also reveals lack of understanding of how the COVID-19 deaths in India are collated and published daily in public domain since the beginning of pandemic," it added.
