In Slight Decline, India Logs 2.51 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases & 627 Deaths

As India continues to grapple with the Omicron outbreak, the country reported 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases – a small decline from the 2.86 lakh cases on Thursday – and 627 deaths on Friday, 28 January.

While the number of active cases stands at 21,05,611, the daily positivity rate has dropped to 15.88 percent.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to hold a COVID-19 review meeting with the southern states on Friday.