In Slight Decline, India Logs 2.51 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases & 627 Deaths

Catch all the live coronavirus-related updates here.

As India continues to grapple with the Omicron outbreak, the country reported 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths on Thursday, 27 January.
As India continues to grapple with the Omicron outbreak, the country reported 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases – a small decline from the 2.86 lakh cases on Thursday – and 627 deaths on Friday, 28 January.

While the number of active cases stands at 21,05,611, the daily positivity rate has dropped to 15.88 percent.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to hold a COVID-19 review meeting with the southern states on Friday.

Snapshot

  • While Delhi recorded 4,291 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Mumbai saw 1,384 new infections

  • The weekend curfew has been lifted in Delhi, and restaurants can now open at 50 percent capacity in the national capital

  • The Health Ministry said on Thursday that the first dose vaccination coverage was at 95 percent, while the second dose coverage was at 74 percent

  • Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted conditional market approval for Covishield and Covaxin

9:02 AM , 28 Jan
KEY EVENT

India Reports 2.51 L New COVID-19 Cases

India reported 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases – a small decline from the 2.86 lakh cases on Thursday – and 627 deaths on Friday, 28 January.

While the number of active cases stands at 21,05,611, the daily positivity rate has dropped to 15.88 percent.

9:00 AM , 28 Jan

Health Minister Mandaviya To Hold Meet on COVID-19 With Southern States

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Friday hold a meeting with the southern states and Union territories on COVID vaccination, health infrastructure, emergency response, and health system preparedness, news agency ANI reported.

The health ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to attend the meeting.

9:00 AM , 28 Jan

Omicron in 94% COVID Samples in Kerala

Omicron was found in 94 percent of the COVID-positive samples in Kerala, Health Minister Veena George said.

Published: 28 Jan 2022, 9:00 AM IST
KEY EVENTS