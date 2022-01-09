COVID-19: India Records 1.59 Lakh New Cases, Red Alert Issued in Supreme Court
As COVID-19 cases in the country show an exponential surge, India on Sunday, 9 January, recorded 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, 40,863 recoveries, and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued in the Supreme Court, after two more judges tested positive for the virus on Saturday, taking the positivity rate to 12 percent in the apex court.
Further, India has confirmed 3,623 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant from 27 states and Union Territories so far. The number of persons recovered is 1,409.
While Maharashtra tops the chart with 876 Omicron cases, Delhi has recorded 513 cases of the variant so far
The active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 5,90,611 while the positivity rate is 10.21 percent
India has administered a total of 151.58 crore vaccine doses so far.
62 Workers Test COVID Positive in Mahalaxmi Area
A total of 62 workers out of 500 workers who attended a workshop in the Maharashtra's Mahalaxmi area were reported COVID-19 positive yesterday, Western Railway PRO told ANI.
Over 400 Parliament Staff Test Positive for COVID-19
Ahead of the budget session, over 400 Parliament staff tested positive for COVID-19, as per official sources.
The officials told ANI that 402 staff members were tested positive out of 1,409 staff of Parliament for the virus from 4 to 8 January after which the samples were sent for genome sequencing to confirm the variant.
DDMA Grants Special Permission for Devotees to Visit Gurdwaras
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday granted special permission for devotees to visit gurdwaras in the city on the occasion of Prakash Purab of Guru Govind Singh on Sunday, 9 January.
The city authorities had earlier barred people from visiting religious places, though the religious places have been allowed to remain open in Delhi.
More Than 155 Crore Vaccine Doses Provided to States: Health Ministry
The Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday that more than 155.95 crore vaccine doses have been "provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Over 17.74 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered."
