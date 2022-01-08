India Logs 1.41 L Fresh COVID Cases, Delhi Likely To See 20k New Infections
India has confirmed 3,071 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant from 27 states and Union Territories.
As COVID-19 cases in the country show an exponential surge, India on Saturday, 8 January, recorded 1,41,986 fresh coronavirus cases, 21 percent higher than the 1,17,100 cases on Friday.
As many as 285 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Further, India has confirmed 3,071 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant from 27 states and Union Territories so far.
While Maharashtra tops the chart with 876 Omicron cases, Delhi has recorded 513 cases of the variant so far
The active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 4,72,169 while the positivity rate is 9.28 percent percent
India on Friday had crossed the 1 lakh single-day rise mark, merely 36 days after the first cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant were detected in the country on 2 December
India on Friday reached the landmark of administering 150 crore vaccines
Delhi Likely to Log 20k Cases Today: Satyender Jain
"Delhi will report around 20,000 fresh cases today, positivity rate to rise by 1-2 percent," Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain was quoted as saying by ANI on Saturday.
Currently, only 10 percent of hospital beds are occupied in the city, he said.
Over 2 Cr Children Vaccinated in Less Than a Week: Health Minister
"Great Going, my Young Friends. Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced in a tweet.
Odisha Reports Over 3k New Cases, Biggest Spike in 6 Months
Odisha reported 3,679 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the biggest single-day spike in over 6 months.
Ensure Availability of O2 Equipment, Centre Tells States
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday reviewed the preparedness status of oxygen infrastructure, including PSA plants, oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders, and ventilators, in the country.
The Centre also said states and Union territories must ensure all oxygen equipment till the field level at all health facilities is tested and kept in a functional state to meet any emergent situation.
