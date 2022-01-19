COVID-19: India Reports 2.82 Lakh New Cases, 441 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 15%
Catch all the live coronavirus-related updates here.
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 2,82,970 new infections (44,889 more than the previous day), 441 deaths, and 1,88,157 recoveries on Wednesday, 19 January.
The number of active cases in the country stands at 18,31,000, while the daily positivity rate is at 15.13 percent.
Meanwhile, a total of 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.
Delhi reported a dip in daily cases with 11,684 new infections and 38 deaths on Tuesday.
Mumbai, on the other hand, detected 193 more COVID cases than the previous day, reporting 6,149 infections.
Former Tamil Nadu CM Demands Closure of Liquor Shops
Tamil Nadu Assembly Opposition leader and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the "closure of government-run TASMAC liquor shops till COVID-19 situation in the state comes under control".
Rs 86 Crore Collected in Fines for Not Wearing Face Mask in Mumbai
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police have, so far, collected fines from 43,46,596 people in Mumbai for not wearing a face mask, which amounts to a whopping Rs 86,42,49,771.
'Overall Situation Under Control': Maharashtra Health Minister
According to ANI, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday, "The number of daily new COVID-19 cases is decreasing and the overall situation is under control."
He added, "Hospitalisations are less in number. We are using our full potential to increase testing and vaccination coverage."
SC Summons Chief Secretaries for Non-Payment of Ex Gratia
The Supreme Court has summoned the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar for the non-payment of ex gratia to the kin of the victims of COVID-19 despite the previous orders of the court.
The apex court has asked them to be present before it for a virtual hearing at 2 pm on Wednesday.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.