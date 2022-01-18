ADVERTISEMENT
COVID-19: India Reports 2.38 Lakh New Cases & 310 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 14%

Catch all the live coronavirus-related updates here.

The Quint
Updated
COVID-19
2 min read
i

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 2,38,018 new infections (20,071 cases less than the previous day), 310 deaths, and 1,57,421 recoveries on Tuesday, 18 January.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.

Snapshot

  • Delhi reported a dip in daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 12,527 new infections.

  • Mumbai also traced a downward curve, with 5,956 new infections.

9:39 AM , 18 Jan

India’s Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 158.04 Crores Doses

Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 158.04 crores, as nearly 80 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

9:22 AM , 18 Jan

India Reports 2.38 Lakh New Cases

India reported 2,38,018 new COVID infections (20,071 cases less than the previous day), 310 deaths, and 1,57,421 recoveries on Tuesday, 18 January.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 17,36,628, while the daily positive rate is at 14.43 percent.

8:32 AM , 18 Jan

International Film Festival of Kerala Postponed

The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has been postponed in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases, the state's Cultural Minister Saji Cherian said.

8:32 AM , 18 Jan

N Chandrababu Naidu Tests COVID-Positive

Former chief minister and current Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

He shared the news of the same on his Twitter handle.


Published: 18 Jan 2022, 8:20 AM IST
