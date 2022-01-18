COVID-19: India Reports 2.38 Lakh New Cases & 310 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 14%
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 2,38,018 new infections (20,071 cases less than the previous day), 310 deaths, and 1,57,421 recoveries on Tuesday, 18 January.
The number of active cases in the country stands at 17,36,628, while the daily positive rate is at 14.43 percent.
Meanwhile, a total of 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.
Delhi reported a dip in daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 12,527 new infections.
Mumbai also traced a downward curve, with 5,956 new infections.
India’s Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 158.04 Crores Doses
Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 158.04 crores, as nearly 80 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
India Reports 2.38 Lakh New Cases
International Film Festival of Kerala Postponed
The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has been postponed in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases, the state's Cultural Minister Saji Cherian said.
