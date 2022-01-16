ADVERTISEMENT
Live

COVID-19: India Records 2.71 Lakh New Cases, Positivity Rate at 16.28 Percent

Catch all the live coronavirus-related updates here.

The Quint
Updated
COVID-19
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The novel coronavirus. Image used for representational purpose.</p></div>
i

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 2,71,202 new COVID cases (2,369 more than the previous day) and 1,38,331 recoveries on Sunday, 16 January. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.28 percent. A total of 7,743 cases of Omicron have been reported so far.

The country recorded 314 COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,86,066.

Snapshot

  • The country's active cases are at 14,17,820

  • Confirmed cases of Omicron: 6,041

  • Gujarat's COVID-19 tally surpasses 9 lakh with 10,019 new cases

  • Bihar reports 6,541 fresh COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in eight months

9:10 AM , 16 Jan

Mumbai Records Highest One-Day COVID Deaths Since July 2021

Mumbai on 15 January recorded 11 deaths, the highest one-day deaths since July 2021. The daily cases in the city dropped to 10,661.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 16 Jan 2022, 8:08 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT