COVID-19: India Records 2.71 Lakh New Cases, Positivity Rate at 16.28 Percent
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 2,71,202 new COVID cases (2,369 more than the previous day) and 1,38,331 recoveries on Sunday, 16 January. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.28 percent. A total of 7,743 cases of Omicron have been reported so far.
The country recorded 314 COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,86,066.
The country's active cases are at 14,17,820
Confirmed cases of Omicron: 6,041
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally surpasses 9 lakh with 10,019 new cases
Bihar reports 6,541 fresh COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in eight months
Mumbai Records Highest One-Day COVID Deaths Since July 2021
Mumbai on 15 January recorded 11 deaths, the highest one-day deaths since July 2021. The daily cases in the city dropped to 10,661.
