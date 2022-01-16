COVID-19: India Records 2.71 Lakh New Cases, Positivity Rate at 16.28 Percent

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 2,71,202 new COVID cases (2,369 more than the previous day) and 1,38,331 recoveries on Sunday, 16 January. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.28 percent. A total of 7,743 cases of Omicron have been reported so far.

The country recorded 314 COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,86,066.