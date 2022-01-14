COVID-19: India Reports 2.64 Lakh New Cases and 315 Deaths

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases across the country, India reported 2,64,202 new COVID cases (6.7 percent higher than Thursday) and 1,09,345 recoveries on Friday, 14 January.

The country also recorded 315 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,85,350.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, 13 January, had chaired a meeting on COVID-19 with the chief ministers of all the states via video conference and had emphasised local containment, extensive vaccination, and pro-active steps in order to arrest the spread of the virus.

Delhi, on Thursday, had reported 28,867 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths. This was the national capital's highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases to date.