COVID: Over 9 Lakh People Get 'Precaution Dose' on Day 1; JP Nadda Tests +ve

On Day 1 of the 'precaution dose' rollout, India administered over 9 lakh 'precaution doses' of the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers, healthcare workers, and senior citizens with comorbidities on Monday, 10 January.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda has tested positive for COVID. On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes amid a surge in daily cases, with India, on Monday, reporting 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours.