COVID: Over 9 Lakh People Get 'Precaution Dose' on Day 1; JP Nadda Tests +ve
On Day 1 of the 'precaution dose' rollout, India administered over 9 lakh 'precaution doses' of the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers, healthcare workers, and senior citizens with comorbidities on Monday, 10 January.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda has tested positive for COVID. On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also tested positive for COVID-19.
This comes amid a surge in daily cases, with India, on Monday, reporting 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The total active case tally reaches 7,23,619, while the daily positivity rate has risen to 13.29 percent.
Over 9 Lakh 'Precaution Doses' Administered
According to Health Ministry data, 4,91,013 precaution doses were administered to healthcare workers, 1,90,383 to frontline workers, and 2,54,868 to those above 60 with comorbidities.
Omicron Cases Rise in Karnataka
Omicron tally increased to 479 in Karnataka, with 146 new cases being reported on Monday.
PM Modi’s Photo Removed From Vaccine Certificates in Poll-Bound States
The Union Health Ministry, on Monday, removed the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from COVID-19 vaccine certificates in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur to comply with the Model Code of Conduct.
Tamil Nadu Reports 13,990 New COVID Cases on Monday
Tamil Nadu reported 13,990 new COVID cases and 11 deaths on Monday, and its positivity rose above 10 percent. The state had imposed new restrictions in view of the Pongal festival.
Of the new cases, Chennai accounted for 6,190 new COVID infections.
