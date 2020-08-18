India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 27 Lakh, Death Toll Rises to 51,797

The Punjab government has decided to impose additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala from 18 August, till further orders, the Information and Public Relations Department notified. Movement of individuals for non-essential activities to remain prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am.

Restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units will remain open till 8.30 pm. Shops and shopping malls would remain open till 8 pm. Restaurants/hotels situated within shopping malls and liquor shops would remain open till 8.30 pm.