India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 27 Lakh, Death Toll Rises to 51,797
Catch all the latest news and updates on COVID-19 here.
With a spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally on Tuesday, 18 August, rose to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated and 51,797 deaths.
- At least 30 States/UTs have shown better case fatality rate than the national average, the Health Ministry said
- A total of 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours
- 3,09,41,264 samples were tested up to 17 August for COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said
Punjab Govt To Impose Additional Restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala
The Punjab government has decided to impose additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala from 18 August, till further orders, the Information and Public Relations Department notified. Movement of individuals for non-essential activities to remain prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am.
Restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units will remain open till 8.30 pm. Shops and shopping malls would remain open till 8 pm. Restaurants/hotels situated within shopping malls and liquor shops would remain open till 8.30 pm.
India's COVID-19 Tally at 27,02,743, Death Toll Rises to 51,797
With a spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated and 51,797 deaths.
30 States/UTs Have Better Case Fatality Rate than the National Average: MoHFW
At least 30 States/UTs performed better than the national average in Cases Fatality Rate, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.
“Focused implementation of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation and effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced Case Fatality Rate,” the ministry said.
8.79 Lakh Tests Done in Last 24 Hours: Govt
A total of 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said. Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low, 8.81 percent compared to the weekly national average at 8.84 percent, the ministry said.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.