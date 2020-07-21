COVID-19: India’s Tally Rises to 11,55,191; Death Toll at 28,084
With a spike of 37,148 cases and 587 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Tuesday, 21 July, rose to 11,55,191 including 4,02,529 active cases, 7,24,578 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,084 deaths.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Brazil crossed the 80,000-mark, news agency AFP reported.
- The West Bengal government on Monday announced a complete lockdown for two days every week
- Maharashtra on Monday reported 8,240 new COVID-19 cases and 176 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 3,18,695
- Delhi on Monday reported 954 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths, taking the tally in the national capital to 1,23,747 and the death toll to 3,663
- Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 4,985 new COVID-19 cases and 70 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 1,75,678 and the death toll to 2,551
647 New Cases in Odisha
At least 647 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Odisha. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 18,757 including 12,909 recovered.
