COVID-19: India’s Tally Rises to 11,55,191; Death Toll at 28,084

With a spike of 37,148 cases and 587 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Tuesday, 21 July, rose to 11,55,191 including 4,02,529 active cases, 7,24,578 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,084 deaths.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Brazil crossed the 80,000-mark, news agency AFP reported.