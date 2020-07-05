COVID: With 24,850 New COVID-19 Cases, India's Tally at 6.7 Lakh
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India has reported the highest single-day spike of 24,850 new COVID-19 cases and 613 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the case tally to 6,73,165 and death tally at 19,268 on Sunday, 5 June, according to Health Ministry. While 2,44,814 cases are active, 4,09,083 are cured/discharged/migrated.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) maintained its earlier claim about 15 August being the target launch date for the COVID-19 vaccine.
"ICMR's process is exactly in accordance with the globally accepted norms to fast-track the vaccine development for diseases of pandemic potential wherein human and animal trials can continue in parallel," it said.
Amid rising number of cases across the country, West Bengal has decided that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad from 6 to 19 July 2020 or till further orders, whichever is earlier. The decision comes in view of Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai having the highest case-loads so far.
ICMR has made a claim of aiming to launch India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by 15 August
The Centre on Saturday said that the recovery rate for COVID-19 in India has further improved to 60.80 percent
With 7,074 new cases, Maharashtra crossed the two lakh-mark on Saturday
India Records 24,850 New Cases
With the highest single-day mark of 24,850, India's case tally reaches 6,73,165 and death toll at 19,268, says Health Ministry. As many as 4,09,082 have recovered while active cases are at 2,44,814.
ICMR Defends Earlier Claim About Vaccine
A day after setting 15 August as the target date for COVID-19 vaccine, ICMR on Saturday said, "ICMR's process is exactly in accordance with the globally accepted norms to fast-track the vaccine development for diseases of pandemic potential wherein human and animal trials can continue in parallel."
It also added, "The letter by DG-ICMR to investigators of the clinical trial sites was meant to cut unnecessary red tape, without bypassing any necessary process, and speed up recruitment of participants."
9,900 Coronavirus Beds are Free: Kejriwal
"Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2,300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6,200 to 5,300. Today, 9,900 corona beds are free," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.