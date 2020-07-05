COVID: With 24,850 New COVID-19 Cases, India's Tally at 6.7 Lakh

India has reported the highest single-day spike of 24,850 new COVID-19 cases and 613 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the case tally to 6,73,165 and death tally at 19,268 on Sunday, 5 June, according to Health Ministry. While 2,44,814 cases are active, 4,09,083 are cured/discharged/migrated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) maintained its earlier claim about 15 August being the target launch date for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"ICMR's process is exactly in accordance with the globally accepted norms to fast-track the vaccine development for diseases of pandemic potential wherein human and animal trials can continue in parallel," it said.

Amid rising number of cases across the country, West Bengal has decided that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad from 6 to 19 July 2020 or till further orders, whichever is earlier. The decision comes in view of Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai having the highest case-loads so far.