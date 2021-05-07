4.14 L New Cases in India; Complete Lockdown in K’taka for 2 Weeks

India, in its biggest daily surge, on Friday, 7 May, reported 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,14,91,598. The death toll increased by 3,915 to 2,34,083.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 36,45,164 active cases across the country, while 1,76,12,351 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,31,507 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the state would go under a complete lockdown from 6 am on 10 May 6 am on 24 May.