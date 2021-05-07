4.14 L New Cases in India; Complete Lockdown in K’taka for 2 Weeks
India, in its biggest daily surge, on Friday, 7 May, reported 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,14,91,598. The death toll increased by 3,915 to 2,34,083.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 36,45,164 active cases across the country, while 1,76,12,351 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,31,507 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the state would go under a complete lockdown from 6 am on 10 May 6 am on 24 May.
- Delhi to put anyone arriving from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh on institutional quarantine for 14 days
- A record 50,112 new COVID cases and 346 deaths were recorded in Karnataka
- The Kerala government has announced a lockdown from 8 May to 16 May
- Himachal Pradesh had announced a 10-day lockdown from 7 May to 16 May
- Vaccination for the people in the age group of 18-44 years began on 1 May, amid shortages of doses reported across several states
Karnataka to Go Under Complete Lockdown From 10 May
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the state would go under a complete lockdown from 6 am on 10 May 6 am on 24 May. All hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed during this period, while eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops can operate from 6-10 am, the CM said.
10 States Account For 71.81 Percent of New Cases: Union Health Ministry
Union Health Ministry announced today that ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, account for 71.81 percent of new COVID-19 cases reported in a day.
Director of Lady Hardinge Hospital: We'll Use Oxygen Cylinders in Our New 240-Bedded Facility
The Director of Lady Hardinge Hospital in Delhi, said, “We've received medical equipment from Russia, UK, UAE, USA, France, Ireland and Romania. We'll use oxygen cylinders in our new 240-bedded facility.”
He added that the situation is under control and, “20 percent of our requirement was fulfilled by oxygen concentrators.”
