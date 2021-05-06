Russia Approves 1-Dose Sputnik Light; MP Announces Janata Curfew
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Thursday, 6 May, reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,10,77,410. The death toll increased by 3,980 to 2,30,168.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 35,66,398 active cases across the country, while 1,72,80,844 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,29,113 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
To curb the spread of infection, Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister has announced a strict ‘Janata Curfew’ till 15 May.
Meanwhile, the developers of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V have introduced a single dose Sputnik Light. As per the pharmaceutical firm, the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine has 80% efficacy, which is higher than many 2-shot vaccines.
- Maharashtra on Wednesday, 5 May, reported a record 920 new deaths from COVID-19 and more than 57,000 new cases
A record 50,112 new COVID cases and 346 deaths were recorded in Karnataka
- The Kerala government has announced a lockdown from 8 May to 16 May
- Himachal Pradesh had announced a 10-day lockdown from 7 May to 16 May
- Vaccination for the people in the age group of 18-44 years began on 1 May, amid shortages of doses reported across several states
- Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) on Thursday announced its decision to suspend all Indian travellers from entering the country with immediate effect in an effort to curb the spread of the Indian COVID-19 variant.
'New Virulent COVID Strain': Delhi to Put Anyone Arriving from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh on Institutional Quarantine for 14 Days
In the wake of a "new virulent strain of COVID-19" getting identified in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Delhi government has decided to place anyone arriving from these states on institutional quarantine for 14 days. Those who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine 72-hours prior to undertaking the journey to Delhi will be allowed be on home quarantine for seven days.
Karnataka: 2 Patients Shifted to Other Hospitals, 24 Asked to be Ready Due to Oxygen Shortage
24 COVID-19 patients were asked to be ready to shift from Ashraya Hospital to other hospitals in Chickamagalur due to oxygen shortage. This comes after 2 patients were already shifted to other hospitals, MD of Ashraya hospital Vijay Kumar said, ANI reported.
Andhra Pradesh Govt Urges Centre to Enhance Medical Oxygen Supply
Andhra Pradesh government has urged the central government to increase the supply of medical oxygen, as the demand is expected to touch 1,000 tonnes by 15 May, officials said, PTI reported.
07:21 PM, 06 MayIndian Army Establishes COVID Management Cell
07:05 PM, 06 MayTamil Nadu Reports Spike of Over 24k New COVID Cases
07:00 PM, 06 MayGovt of Karnataka Issues Package Rates for COVID-Affected Patients
06:48 PM, 06 MayDevelopers of Sputnik V Introduce 1-Dose Sputnik Light
06:35 PM, 06 MayMadhya Pradesh: Strict 'Janata Curfew' Till 15 May
06:32 PM, 06 MayUttar Pradesh Records Surge of 26,780 New COVID-19 Cases
06:27 PM, 06 MayKerala Reports Spike of Over 42k Fresh COVID Cases
06:21 PM, 06 MayDelhi: CM Kejriwal & Heath Min Satyendar Jain Visit Hospital to Check New Oxygen Plant
05:21 PM, 06 MayMinistry of Civil Aviation Issues Guidelines for Speedy Vaccination of Civil Aviation Personnel
03:34 PM, 06 MayPM Modi Reviews COVID-19 Situation in Country
02:19 PM, 06 MaySri Lanka Bans All Indian Travellers Until Further Notice
11:20 AM, 06 MayDelhi's COVID-19 Patients in Home Isolation Can Now Apply for Oxygen Online
11:15 AM, 06 MayLockdown in Kerala From 8 to 16 May
09:27 AM, 06 MaySpike of Over 4.12 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases
08:47 AM, 06 MayTelangana HC Urges State To Consider Weekend Lockdown
07:43 AM, 06 MayDon't Let Guard Down: CM Thackeray on Maha COVID Trend