Russia Approves 1-Dose Sputnik Light; MP Announces Janata Curfew

India on Thursday, 6 May, reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,10,77,410. The death toll increased by 3,980 to 2,30,168.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 35,66,398 active cases across the country, while 1,72,80,844 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,29,113 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

To curb the spread of infection, Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister has announced a strict ‘Janata Curfew’ till 15 May.

Meanwhile, the developers of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V have introduced a single dose Sputnik Light. As per the pharmaceutical firm, the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine has 80% efficacy, which is higher than many 2-shot vaccines.