1.86 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India, 3,660 Deaths Reported
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Friday, 28 May, reported 1,86,364 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,75,55,457. The death toll increased by 3,660 to 3,18,895.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 23,43,152 active cases across the country, while 2,48,93,410 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,59,459 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry on Thursday ordered the continuation of the current guidelines on COVID-19 till 30 June, asking states to ensure local containment measures in high caseload districts.
- Delhi on Thursday reported 1,072 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 1.53 percent, and 117 deaths
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday that the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the state have been extended till 15 June
- Over 20 crore vaccine doses have been administered since the India’s inoculation drive began on 16 January
