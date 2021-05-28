1.86 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India, 3,660 Deaths Reported

India on Friday, 28 May, reported 1,86,364 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,75,55,457. The death toll increased by 3,660 to 3,18,895.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 23,43,152 active cases across the country, while 2,48,93,410 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,59,459 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry on Thursday ordered the continuation of the current guidelines on COVID-19 till 30 June, asking states to ensure local containment measures in high caseload districts.