India Reports Over 2.67 Lakh New COVID Cases, More Than 4k Deaths
Catch all updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Wednesday, 19 May, reported 2,67,334 new coronavirus cases, 3,89,851 discharges, and 4,529 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stands at 2,54,96,330, while the death toll is at 2,83,248.
In many states, the pandemic curve is stabilising, with comprehensive efforts and increased testing resulting in the stabilisation, the Centre said in its briefing on Tuesday.
- Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 28,438 new coronavirus cases and 679 deaths
- Delhi reported 4,482 new cases, with a positivity rate of 6.89 percent, and 265 deaths
- Tamil Nadu reported 33,059 new infections and 364 deaths
- The use of convalescent plasma for treating COVID-19 patients has been dropped from the Clinical Management Guidelines, ICMR said on Monday
AP Frames Policy to Double Oxygen Manufacturing Capacity
Faced with rising demand for oxygen amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government has come out with a policy aimed at nearly doubling the state's oxygen manufacturing capacity.
Accordingly, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday unveiled the AP Industrial Gases and Medical Oxygen Manufacturing Policy 2021-22.
The policy has been prepared by the Department of Industries in consultation with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, taking into account the need for medical oxygen at this hour of crisis.
